Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.8 %
CHMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 379,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.39.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
Featured Articles
