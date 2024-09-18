Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

CHMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.68. 379,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.46. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.39.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.30%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Articles

