China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Down 6.6 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,803. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

