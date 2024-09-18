Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $56.97. 1,938,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,776,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

