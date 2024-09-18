Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.23

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Chorus Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

