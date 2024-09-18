Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

