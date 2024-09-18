Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000.
Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCIXU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 5,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,705. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.45.
About Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman
We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
