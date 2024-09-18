CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.04

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 5528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

CI Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $720.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

About CI Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.05%.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.