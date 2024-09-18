CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 36,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 15,448 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.75.
CI Financial Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.62 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 50.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Increases Dividend
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
