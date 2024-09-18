CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.87

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.87 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 108462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.05.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$985.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 4.0092166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

