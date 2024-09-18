CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.87

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.87 and last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 108462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI Financial
CI Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$985.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 4.0092166 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CI Financial
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.