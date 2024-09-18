CIBC Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.39.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.