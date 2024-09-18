Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,150 shares of company stock worth $7,368,144. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 166.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CMPR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 207,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,001. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.04. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

