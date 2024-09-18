Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CTXR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,298. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTXR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

