Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 12,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
CTXR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,298. The firm has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.07.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on CTXR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
