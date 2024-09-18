Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 27,898 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.