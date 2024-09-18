Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 680 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

