Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 9,115 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after buying an additional 47,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $59.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

