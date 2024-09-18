Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in eXp World by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 2.30.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,462,388 shares in the company, valued at $440,330,560.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,990 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,815. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

