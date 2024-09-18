Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWO opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

