Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

