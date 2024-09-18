Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

