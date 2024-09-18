Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

