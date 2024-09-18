Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $1.18 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.26, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,769 shares of company stock valued at $34,760,113. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

