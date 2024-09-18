Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,083,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,349,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

