Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 227 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 274,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

