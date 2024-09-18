Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 803 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after buying an additional 7,320,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

