Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 9,437 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

