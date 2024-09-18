Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VBK opened at $262.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

