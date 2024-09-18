Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 12,940 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

