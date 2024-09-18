Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

