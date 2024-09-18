Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VOX opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.
About Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Communication Services ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.