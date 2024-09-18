Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 275,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

