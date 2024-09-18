Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 93,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,630,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $709.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 106,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 702,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 358,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

