Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.26

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $247.26 and last traded at $244.14, with a volume of 14234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,019,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

