CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 4.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 882,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,686,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.97.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $264,421. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CleanSpark by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CleanSpark by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

