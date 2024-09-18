Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.48

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 1051731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,935 shares of company stock worth $18,683,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Clear Secure by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

