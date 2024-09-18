Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Clearmind Medicine stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 60,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

Featured Articles

