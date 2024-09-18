ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,498. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 3,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

