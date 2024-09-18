Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 602,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 194,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $494.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $57.13.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%.
CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
