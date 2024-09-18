Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ remained flat at $6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,503. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $325,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $137,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

