Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ remained flat at $6.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,503. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0603 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
Featured Stories
