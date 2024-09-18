Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clover Leaf Capital stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Clover Leaf Capital accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Clover Leaf Capital worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Clover Leaf Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

