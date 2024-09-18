CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.50

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 30305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

CLP Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.