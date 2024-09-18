CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 102000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

About CMC Metals

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.