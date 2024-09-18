CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNEY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 2,367,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.05.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.