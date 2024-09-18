CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CNB Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

CNB Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

