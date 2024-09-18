Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 165,093 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 165,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($37.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655,622.60 ($6,150,095.90).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($37.25), for a total value of £423,000 ($558,784.68).

On Friday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 169 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,755 ($36.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655.95 ($6,150.53).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 170 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,710 ($35.80) per share, with a total value of £4,607 ($6,085.87).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,772 ($36.62). 803,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,011. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,756.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,645.48. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 2,065 ($27.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,890 ($38.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,933.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.97) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,825 ($37.32).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

