Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.6 %
CODA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,534. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.
