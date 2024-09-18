Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CODA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,534. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

