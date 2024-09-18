Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 4.1%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 29,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,499,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COGT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,065 shares during the period.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.