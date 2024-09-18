Comparing Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure 6.33% -11.78% 45.21% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $409.36 million 2.58 $19.24 million $0.97 13.53 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CompoSecure and Detwiler Fenton Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 6 0 2.86 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $14.21, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

