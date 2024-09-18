Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.45

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 645947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Compass Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

