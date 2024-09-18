Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.36 ($0.06), with a volume of 100114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 594.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.84.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

