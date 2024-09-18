Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

