ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 126,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

